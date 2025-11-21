College football team entices students with free beer, ice cream ahead of big game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rice University is pulling out of all the stops to ensure they have a packed stadium for its game against No. 22 ranked North Texas on Saturday night.

They are offering free 12-ounce beers for students 21 and older at a stand near their stadium, a free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream voucher, a free T-shirt for the first 500 students, and a $15 voucher for two food trucks. All the perks require a student ID.

Rice announced the student perks in a post to X, which has since been deleted, but Fox News Digital confirmed the promotion is still ongoing.

To further incentivize attendance, the residential college with the highest attendance can win a $500 gift card to a local grocery store and a speaker.

The game is a big one, as Rice comes into the matchup at 5-5 and, with a win, would become eligible to make a bowl game. This is the team’s fourth straight home game, and they have gone 1-2 in their previous three.

The Owls lost to UConn 37-34 in overtime, lost to Memphis 38-14, and beat UAB last week 24-17 to get back to .500. To get the all-important sixth win of the season, they will have to take down a 9-1 North Texas team that has won four in a row.

North Texas’ lone loss of the season came in October to South Florida, when they lost 63-36. Rice will play South Florida on the road next week.

Rice is hoping a boisterous student section can help propel it to victory over North Texas in their final home game of the season.

