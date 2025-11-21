Expand / Collapse search
College Football

College football team entices students with free beer, ice cream ahead of big game

Rice is hosting North Texas in a pivotal game on Saturday

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Rice University is pulling out of all the stops to ensure they have a packed stadium for its game against No. 22 ranked North Texas on Saturday night.

They are offering free 12-ounce beers for students 21 and older at a stand near their stadium, a free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream voucher, a free T-shirt for the first 500 students, and a $15 voucher for two food trucks. All the perks require a student ID. 

Rice announced the student perks in a post to X, which has since been deleted, but Fox News Digital confirmed the promotion is still ongoing.

Players congregate on field

Rice Owls defensive back Khary Crump (12) is ejected from the game during a game between the Rice Owls and the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 11, 2025. (John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

To further incentivize attendance, the residential college with the highest attendance can win a $500 gift card to a local grocery store and a speaker. 

The game is a big one, as Rice comes into the matchup at 5-5 and, with a win, would become eligible to make a bowl game. This is the team’s fourth straight home game, and they have gone 1-2 in their previous three. 

PENN STATE COMMITS VISITING VIRGINIA TECH AFTER JAMES FRANKLIN BECOMES HEAD COACH

Johnathan Wilson gives encouragment

Rice Owls assistant coach Johnathan Wilson gives encouragement during a game between the Rice Owls and the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 11, 2025. (John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Owls lost to UConn 37-34 in overtime, lost to Memphis 38-14, and beat UAB last week 24-17 to get back to .500. To get the all-important sixth win of the season, they will have to take down a 9-1 North Texas team that has won four in a row. 

North Texas’ lone loss of the season came in October to South Florida, when they lost 63-36. Rice will play South Florida on the road next week. 

Chase Jenkins in action

Rice Owls quarterback Chase Jenkins (4) passes during a game between the Rice Owls and the Naval Academy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sept. 27, 2025. (Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rice is hoping a boisterous student section can help propel it to victory over North Texas in their final home game of the season. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

