Ohio State Buckeyes

College football fans furious as Ohio State star avoids ejection after brutal hit to Penn State receiver

Downs had a great game in Ohio State's win over Penn State

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs faced backlash on Saturday during the team’s win against the Penn State Nittany Lions to stay undefeated on the year.

The play in question occurred in the fourth quarter of the No. 1 Buckeyes’ 38-14 win over the Nittany Lions. Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkmeyer overthrew wide receiver Khalil Dinkins. It appeared Downs put his head down and nailed Dinkins with the crown of his helmet.

Caleb Downs gets an interception

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) makes ain interception on a pass intended for Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

College football fans demanded that the officials call a targeting penalty on Downs, which would have led to an ejection. However, officials said there was no foul for targeting, but Downs was called for unnecessary roughness. He was elated after the call was announced.

Downs took advantage of his extra time in the game with an interception.

DABO SWINNEY LASHES OUT AT PLAYERS IN SIDELINE OUTBURST AS DUKE DELIVERS CLEMSON'S LATEST HEARTBREAKING LOSS

Fans expressed their furor on social media.

Downs was asked about the play after the game.

"God gave me one right there," Downs told reporters, via WSYX-TV. "Really just appreciative of the moment that they showed mercy on me."

Ohio State defensive backs celebrate

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) celebrates with safety Jaylen McClain (18) and linebacker Sonny Styles (0) after Downs intercepted a pass in the second half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Downs finished with five tackles in the game, including one for a loss.

Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin was 20-of-23 with 316 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Ohio State wide receivers Carnell Tate (124) and Jeremiah Smith (123) each had more than 120 receiving yards. Tate had one touchdown and Smith had two.

Caleb Downs warms up

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) warms up during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Ohio State running back Bo Jackson had 105 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The Buckeyes improved to 8-0 this season as Penn State fell to 3-5. The Nittany Lions have yet to win a game against a Big Ten opponent.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

