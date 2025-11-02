College football fans furious as Ohio State star avoids ejection after brutal hit to Penn State receiver

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs faced backlash on Saturday during the team’s win against the Penn State Nittany Lions to stay undefeated on the year.

The play in question occurred in the fourth quarter of the No. 1 Buckeyes’ 38-14 win over the Nittany Lions. Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkmeyer overthrew wide receiver Khalil Dinkins. It appeared Downs put his head down and nailed Dinkins with the crown of his helmet.

College football fans demanded that the officials call a targeting penalty on Downs, which would have led to an ejection. However, officials said there was no foul for targeting, but Downs was called for unnecessary roughness. He was elated after the call was announced.

Downs took advantage of his extra time in the game with an interception.

Fans expressed their furor on social media.

Downs was asked about the play after the game.

"God gave me one right there," Downs told reporters, via WSYX-TV. "Really just appreciative of the moment that they showed mercy on me."

Downs finished with five tackles in the game, including one for a loss.

Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin was 20-of-23 with 316 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Ohio State wide receivers Carnell Tate (124) and Jeremiah Smith (123) each had more than 120 receiving yards. Tate had one touchdown and Smith had two.

Ohio State running back Bo Jackson had 105 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The Buckeyes improved to 8-0 this season as Penn State fell to 3-5. The Nittany Lions have yet to win a game against a Big Ten opponent.