Division II college basketball player goes viral with unfortunate TikTok video

The Truman State Bulldogs have yet to see what Carly Printy can do on the court at the collegiate level but she has already made an impact on social media months before the 2020-21 season starts.

Printy, who committed to Truman State from Linn-Mar High School in Marion, Iowa, recently went viral on social media thanks to an epic basketball fail while filming a clip for her TikTok.

Printy appeared to be shooting hoops in her backyard. In the video, she tossed the ball behind her head and tried to pull off a choreographed dance celebrating what she hoped was a swish. Instead, the ball bounced off the rim and nailed her in the back of the head.

She couldn’t have done that again if she tried.

As of Monday, the video had received more than 8.5 million views and 1.5 million likes. It’s provided some fanfare for the incoming freshman who is set to compete in the NCAA’s Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Printy averaged 9 points per game during her senior season at Linn-Mar High School. She earned an all-conference and all-metro selection during her high school career.

“Printy will come to Truman from a family who bleeds purple! Both her mother and father were student-athletes at Truman,” Bulldogs coach Theo Dean said when Printy committed. “Carly is a kid who can just flat out play. Over the past year, she's shown great passion and work ethic to be the best player than she can be."

He added: "She is [a] very versatile guard who can attack the rim and shoot the three, and I look forward to expanding her game even further. Carly will be a great addition to our Bulldog Family!”