Colin Kaepernick 'still working' in hopes of landing NFL job

Colin Kaepernick is staying ready to play quarterback just in case a team gives him a call this NFL free agency.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback posted a video of himself Thursday doing drills.

"Still working," he tweeted.

A source told ESPN the quarterback who hasn’t played a snap of NFL football remains "in the best shape of his life" and remains "ready to play."

The NFL quarterback market has shaken up recently. Aaron Rodgers said he was going to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. Reports say Russell Wilson is set to be traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, and Carson Wentz is to be traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Washington Commanders.

The Seahawks appear to be a potential landing spot for Kaepernick given the franchise’s flirtation with the quarterback in the past.

The former quarterback started a firestorm in the NFL during the 2016 season when he protested during the national anthem. The demonstration sparked a wave in recent years with players from all kinds of sports using kneeling as a form of protest against social injustice and racial discrimination.

Kaepernick had a workout for a handful of teams in 2019 but was never able to latch onto a team.

He told Ebony in an October interview he was staying prepared just in case a team came calling.

"Absolutely. I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again," he said. "That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here.

"And you’re gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way. And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won’t be because I’m not ready or not prepared."

His Netflix special, which aired in the fall, also caused controversy. One episode likened the NFL process to slavery.

"What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic," Kaepernick says while walking through a staged NFL practice field. "Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance."

"No boundary respect," Kaepernick continued. "No dignity left intact."

A line of actors playing NFL prospects, all of them Black, then walk by Kaepernick before morphing into slaves at an auction with shackles on while White slave owners bid on them.

At one point, the owners start whipping the players as Kaepernick attempts to make the comparison between the abuse slaves suffered in the United States and the NFL combine process that determines which players are drafted into the league.

