Colin Kaepernick says Rittenhouse verdict 'validates the need to abolish our current system'

Colin Kaepernick responded to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict in a tweet on Friday, stating that "this only further validates the need to abolish our current system."

The former NFL player also said that the not guilty verdict validates "the terroristic acts of a white supremacist."

"We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist," Kaepernick tweeted.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges filed against him after jurors finished their deliberations on Friday.

He originally faced charges after fatally shooting two people and shooting and injuring a third man during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Aug. 25, 2020.

During a recent Netflix special "Colin in Black & White," the former NFL player was seen comparing the treatment players get to that of slaveowners.

"What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic," Kaepernick said. "Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance."

