Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Colin Kaepernick says Rittenhouse verdict 'validates the need to abolish our current system'

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges on Friday after the Kenosha jury finished deliberations

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in homicide trial Video

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in homicide trial

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial finds the defendant not guilty on all five counts in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Colin Kaepernick responded to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict in a tweet on Friday, stating that "this only further validates the need to abolish our current system."

The former NFL player also said that the not guilty verdict validates "the terroristic acts of a white supremacist."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Colin Kaepernick arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Colin In Black And White" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Colin Kaepernick arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Colin In Black And White" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/WireImage)

"We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist," Kaepernick tweeted.

FLASHBACK: BIDEN COMPARED KYLE RITTENHOUSE TO WHITE SUPREMACISTS IN 2020

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges filed against him after jurors finished their deliberations on Friday.

COLIN KAEPERNICK LIKENS NFL PROCESS TO SLAVERY IN NETFLIX SPECIAL

He originally faced charges after fatally shooting two people and shooting and injuring a third man during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Aug. 25, 2020.

During a recent Netflix special "Colin in Black & White," the former NFL player was seen comparing the treatment players get to that of slaveowners. 

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, pulls out his chair for a meeting Judge Bruce Schroeder called during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, pulls out his chair for a meeting Judge Bruce Schroeder called during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic," Kaepernick said. "Before they put you on the field, teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report

Adam Sabes is a writer at Fox News. You can reach him at Adam.Sabes@fox.com.