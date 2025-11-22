Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NBA

NBA great Chris Paul to end storied career after Hall of Fame-worthy run: report

Paul, who currently plays for the Clippers, plans retire after the 2025-2026 season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Chris Paul returning to Clippers is 'Rakim, Big Daddy Kane forming a super hip hop group' | First Things First Video

Chris Paul returning to Clippers is 'Rakim, Big Daddy Kane forming a super hip hop group' | First Things First

Chris Broussard explains how Chris Paul returning to the LA Clippers is "KRS-One, Kool G Rap, Rakim, and Big Daddy Kane forming a super hip hop group."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Paul appears to be taking his last dance. The 2025-2026 NBA season will likely be the future Hall of Famer's last. 

On Saturday, ESPN reported that Paul plans to step away once this season ends. Last month, Paul took the court to start his 21st NBA season. 

"Back in NC!!! What a ride…Still so much left…GRATEFUL for this last one!!" Paul, a North Carolina native, hinted at the speculation with a post on social media Saturday morning. He shared a video montage of him in the uniforms of all the teams he's played for and other important milestone moments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chris Paul vs T'Wolves

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) celebrates a basket in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 8, 2017. (Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports)

Paul's reported retirement decision comes months after the star guard agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Los Angeles Clippers.

New Orleans selected Paul in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft. He departed the Crescent City following the 2010-2011 season in favor of the Clippers, spending the next six seasons in Southern California.

LAKERS DROP 140 POINTS ON JAZZ AS LEBRON JAMES STARTS NBA RECORD 23RD SEASON

Shortly after signing the deal, Paul suggested he hadn't reached a conclusion about his basketball future. He instead wanted to enjoy whatever the NBA season would bring.

Chris Paul vs Pelicans

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) runs the ball down the court during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on Jan. 10, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports)

"I think throughout this season, at some point — guys that I know who’ve retired, and all this different type of stuff — you know, and you sort of figure it out yourself," Paul told ESPN's Malika Andrews in July. "It tells you. But I think more than anything, this season, I will definitely enjoy it. I don’t take this for granted."

Chris Paul dribbles

Chris Paul (3) of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during Round 2 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 1, 2023, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.  (Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul is averaging 2.5 points and 3.3 assists per game this season, while spending just over 13 minutes on the hardwood each contest. The Clippers entered Saturday afternoon's game against the Charlotte Hornets with a 4-11 record.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue