C.J. Stroud responds to fans booing during Texans' demoralizing loss: 'People are entitled to their opinions'

The Houston Texans lost 31-2 to the Baltimore Ravens Christmas Day, and fans at NRG Stadium made their feelings about the loss known.

Texans fans booed as the Ravens won their third straight in a span of 11 days.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud acknowledged the Texans' poor play in postgame remarks, taking full responsibility for the blowout loss.

"Terrible on my behalf, probably one of my worst games of my whole career," Stroud said. "Just came out flat, didn’t have any energy. Didn’t lead the offense the way I should have."

When asked specifically about the crowd’s reaction, Stroud appeared to understand.

"People are entitled to their opinions," he said. "They care about the game. Their emotions matter. I understand. It's not the first time, and it probably won't be the last. It's not something to internalize and point the finger at yourself, but it is something that you can use it to motivate you.

"I got plenty of football left in my career, hopefully, God willing. And I know this is gonna be a story I'll tell one day that'll help me in the long run."

The Texans' only points of the day came from a safety in the second quarter.

The AFC South champion Texans face the Tennessee Titans next weekend in search of a win heading into the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.