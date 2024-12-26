Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry refuse to eat Netflix football cake in awkward moment

Baltimore Ravens stars Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry put on a show Wednesday night as the team trounced the Houston Texans, 31-2.

Jackson had two touchdown passes and broke Michael Vick’s career rushing record for a quarterback as he scampered for 87 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown run. Henry added 147 yards on the ground and a touchdown for himself.

Jackson and Henry were interviewed by Jamie Erdahl after the game, and had an opportunity to eat a Netflix cake. But they didn’t appear to be interested.

"Red velvet?" Jackson asked.

Erdahl asked Jackson if he wanted to try it and the quarterback said, "Nah."

Henry tried to get him to eat it, but the star quarterback wasn’t having any of it. Instead, Erdahl had a bite of the cake. She said it was "delicious" and tried to get the two players to join her.

"I’m good," Henry said.

"I need to eat real food, then dessert," Jackson added.

The win appeared to just be an appetizer for the two NFL greats.

Baltimore took control of the AFC North division with the win over the Texans. They held a one-game lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers after their rival lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game that was broadcast on Netflix earlier in the day.

Jackson now has 6,110 rushing yards – one more than Vick.

"It’s just another phenomenal performance," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after the game. "He set the all-time NFL record for rushing yards (for a quarterback) in pro football. That kind of speaks for itself. It’s just kind of what he does every week."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.