Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry refuse to eat Netflix football cake in awkward moment

Jackson and Henry helped Baltimore to a big win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Baltimore Ravens stars Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry put on a show Wednesday night as the team trounced the Houston Texans, 31-2.

Jackson had two touchdown passes and broke Michael Vick’s career rushing record for a quarterback as he scampered for 87 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown run. Henry added 147 yards on the ground and a touchdown for himself.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry refuse cake

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, left, and quarterback Lamar Jackson are interviewed by Netflix reporter Jamie Erdahl after the Texans game, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Jackson and Henry were interviewed by Jamie Erdahl after the game, and had an opportunity to eat a Netflix cake. But they didn’t appear to be interested.

"Red velvet?" Jackson asked.

Erdahl asked Jackson if he wanted to try it and the quarterback said, "Nah."

Henry tried to get him to eat it, but the star quarterback wasn’t having any of it. Instead, Erdahl had a bite of the cake. She said it was "delicious" and tried to get the two players to join her.

"I’m good," Henry said.

Lamar Jackson spins the ball

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up for the Texans game, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

"I need to eat real food, then dessert," Jackson added.

The win appeared to just be an appetizer for the two NFL greats.

Baltimore took control of the AFC North division with the win over the Texans. They held a one-game lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers after their rival lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game that was broadcast on Netflix earlier in the day.

Jackson now has 6,110 rushing yards – one more than Vick.

Lamar Jackson looks on

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks off the field after beating the Texans in Houston, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

"It’s just another phenomenal performance," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after the game. "He set the all-time NFL record for rushing yards (for a quarterback) in pro football. That kind of speaks for itself. It’s just kind of what he does every week."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.