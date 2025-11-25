Cincinnati football fans hurl derogatory chants toward BYU players, AD apologizes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Bearcats fans were heard making a derogatory chant toward BYU Cougars players during their matchup on Saturday and the school’s athletic director has issued an apology.

Cincinnati fans were heard yelling, "F--- the Mormons," as the Cougars picked up their 10th win of the season in a 26-14 effort. BYU is the flagship school for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and is located in Provo, Utah.

"The use of offensive or religiously derogatory language by a group of fans during Saturday's game was unacceptable and does not reflect our values," Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham wrote in a post on social media. "We remain committed to creating an environment at Nippert Stadium where every visiting team and its supporters are treated with dignity and respect."

The chants occurred a day after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered a truckload of 27,000 pounds of food to the University of Cincinnati’s campus pantry. The pantry provides students, staff and faculty with assistance for food insecurity.

College football fans have been seen directing the foul chant at BYU players this season and in recent years. In September 2022, an Oregon high school recruit left a game early because of the chant during a Ducks and Cougars game.

More recently, Colorado Buffaloes fans were heard yelling the same remarks during a game in Boulder this season. Coach Deion Sanders issued an apology shortly before the Big 12 Conference fined the school $50,000.

It’s unclear if Cincinnati will receive the same punishment.

BYU was ranked 11th in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll on Sunday. Last week, the College Football Playoff committee put them in the 11th spot as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.