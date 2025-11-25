Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

BYU Cougars

Cincinnati football fans hurl derogatory chants toward BYU players, AD apologizes

It's not the first time BYU has heard 'F--- the Mormons'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Bearcats fans were heard making a derogatory chant toward BYU Cougars players during their matchup on Saturday and the school’s athletic director has issued an apology.

Cincinnati fans were heard yelling, "F--- the Mormons," as the Cougars picked up their 10th win of the season in a 26-14 effort. BYU is the flagship school for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and is located in Provo, Utah.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kalani Sitake talks to officials

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake points to a replay with officials during the Bearcats game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"The use of offensive or religiously derogatory language by a group of fans during Saturday's game was unacceptable and does not reflect our values," Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham wrote in a post on social media. "We remain committed to creating an environment at Nippert Stadium where every visiting team and its supporters are treated with dignity and respect."

The chants occurred a day after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered a truckload of 27,000 pounds of food to the University of Cincinnati’s campus pantry. The pantry provides students, staff and faculty with assistance for food insecurity.

Bear Bachmeier throws a pass

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier throws a pass against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

GEORGIA LINEMAN KICKED OFF TEAM AFTER ARREST FOLLOWING HIGH-SPEED POLICE CHASE

College football fans have been seen directing the foul chant at BYU players this season and in recent years. In September 2022, an Oregon high school recruit left a game early because of the chant during a Ducks and Cougars game.

More recently, Colorado Buffaloes fans were heard yelling the same remarks during a game in Boulder this season. Coach Deion Sanders issued an apology shortly before the Big 12 Conference fined the school $50,000.

It’s unclear if Cincinnati will receive the same punishment.

Bear Bachmeier avoids a defender

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier eyes Cincinnati safety Christian Harrison as he runs with the ball Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

BYU was ranked 11th in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll on Sunday. Last week, the College Football Playoff committee put them in the 11th spot as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue