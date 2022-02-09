Joe Burrow, Bengals' Super Bowl run after devastating knee injury has been 'complete shock' to ex-NFL star

The Cincinnati Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl has been one of the more magical journeys in recent memory and has come as a surprise to some – even former NFL star Carson Palmer.

Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals finished the season with wins in three out of their final four games and came away with three-point victories in the divisional and conference championship rounds. Burrow is in only his second season and is performing at a high level even after tearing his ACL and MCL in his knee in the middle of his rookie season.

Palmer told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he was surprised by Burrow’s turnaround and the immediate success Cincinnati has had behind him.

"I don't think anybody predicted this before the season started, especially because of how bad they were last year and because Joe was coming off rehabbing his knee and wasn’t going to be 100%. But he’s shown no signs of wear and tear, he’s shown no signs of slowing down. It seems like every time he steps on the field, he gets a little bit better," Palmer said.

"He gets a little bit more confidence in his knee, and he's able to step in the throws and take off and use his feet like he did in the AFC Championship, against the Chiefs. He had two huge third-down conversions that he got with his legs and broke a tackle on one of them. Just completely shocked that they're here. Just looking at the way the season started off, going 10-7, and the way last season ended with Joe on the sidelines on crutches. It’s been a complete shock."

Cincinnati is making its first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season but its offense isn’t as perfect as it might seem. Burrow was sacked 51 times, most in the league. The Bengals’ offensive line has one of its toughest assignments yet – protect Burrow from guys like Aaron Donald and Von Miller.

"That pass rush was so fierce. I don't think you can just sit back and drop, five-step drops, seven-step drops and assume you’re going to block Aaron Donald. They've got to get creative. And that's one thing they've been throughout the playoffs is they've been creative how they've gotten Ja'Marr Chase the ball, but motioning and shifting and moving around. Not letting their No. 1 corner line up on their No. 1 receiver," Palmer said.

"I think they got to continue to do that. They got find ways to get the ball to Ja’Marr quick, get the ball out of Joe’s hands quick and not just keep him sitting in the pocket. At some point, Von Miller is going to get home, at some point Aaron Donald is going to get home. So they’ve got to be creative to not let it happen."

Palmer, who played for the Bengals from 2004 to 2010, mentioned Bengals running back Joe Mixon as a potential X-factor in the game.

"Obviously, Ja’Marr is the focal point of their offense and the focal point of the Rams’ defense – they got to be focused on that," Palmer told Fox News Digital. "In order for the Bengals to win this game, Joe Mixon has to make something happen. They’re not going to have wide-open holes that he’s going to be able to run downhill through. He's got to break tackles, he's got to make guys miss. He's got to have a really big impact."

Palmer said the Rams’ defense may be too much to overcome for Cincinnati to pull this one out.

"I think it's going to be close. I don't know if they have enough magic left. I mean, what they've done to get here, it's been a shock. There's so much talent on that LA Rams team. There is so much depth. There’s so much star power. There’s game-changers," he said.

"Jalen Ramsey can change the game in one interception for a touchdown. Aaron Donald can change the game in one sack. Von Miller has taken over a Super Bowl (in the past). They have so many game-changing, game-wrecking players everywhere. There’s so many players in that defense, and it’s tough to overcome."

Palmer retired from the NFL in 2017 after playing five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He told Fox News Digital he’s been working with Level Select CBD to help him maintain a healthy and active lifestyle in his post-playing career. The three-time Pro Bowler said if CBD was more readily available he thinks it would’ve helped him recover from the day-to-day soreness.

"It would have eased the aches and pains for sure. I don’t know how many more years it would’ve gotten me, but no doubt just the consistent soreness you have from a Sunday game, from a Wednesday practice, just the soreness you have on a daily basis. It would have eased a lot," he said.