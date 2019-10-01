Cincinnati Bearcats going with unique color scheme on football field vs. Central Florida

The Cincinnati Bearcats will debut a new color scheme for its football field when the team takes on the Central Florida Knights on Friday in an American Athletic Conference matchup.

The field at Nippert Stadium will be black with midfield decorated by the eyes of a bearcat and will feature the Cincinnati skyline sprawling from one five-yard line to the other.

The American Athletic Conference logo and the emblem used for the 200-year anniversary of the University of Cincinnati is also on the field.

Each end zone will be painted a different color. One end zone will be painted red with dark red triangles on each side featuring the word “Cincinnati” in black lettering. In the other end zone, the word “Bearcats” will be displayed in white lettering and black outline with a white background and gray triangles on each side.

Cincinnati is also asking fans to wear black to the game.

“Be in your seats for kick-off to light up Nippert,” an advertisement on their website reads. “Come early. Be loud. Wear black.”

Cincinnati is 3-1 this season and defeating Central Florida would be a huge win going forward. Central Florida enters the game 4-1 and ranked No. 18 in the nation.