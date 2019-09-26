Ohio man thanks stranger who taught him to tie a tie for his father's funeral

The kindness of strangers really comes through in times of pain and heartbreak.

Kevin Butcher of Milford, Ohio, outside Cincinnati, went with his wife, Sherri, to pick out clothing for his father’s funeral.

But, neither knew how to tie a tie.

Howell Hackler came to the rescue.

"I was going to YouTube it, but I’m glad I asked you instead," Kevin said to Hackler, who was in the same aisle wearing a tie.

"I said, 'Excuse me, sir, but my father had passed away and I don't know how to tie a tie. Would you mind?' He didn't hesitate," Kevin said.

Kevin found the whole moment serendipitous.

"Meeting at a place like this, my dad being a Vietnam veteran... it's kind of like my dad is thanking him for tying the tie for me," said Kevin.

“If I find somebody that I can help, they want help, I’ll be glad to help them. That’s what I’ve done all my life. Why change?" added Hackler.

Sherri, as WKRC reported, used social media so the men could reconnect.

"He really touched both of us on a really, really hard day," said Sherri.

Click for more from WKRC.