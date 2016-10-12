Cibulkova, Keys advance in straight sets in Linz

Second-seeded Dominika Cibulkova advanced to the second round of the Generali Ladies by beating Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The 10th-ranked Slovak, who reached the final in 2011, converted all six break points while Bencic managed to hold her serve only once in the match.

Cibulkova will play Annika Beck of Germany for a place in the quarterfinals.

Also, third-seeded Madison Keys of the United States defeated Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-3, 6-4, and Kirsten Flipkens advanced after Mandy Minella of Luxembourg pulled out with a hip injury after the Belgian won the opening set 6-4.