Chiefs star Travis Kelce buys new Kansas City home amid rumored romance with Taylor Swift: reports

Two-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce appears to be stepping up his privacy amid his rumored relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Swift has appeared at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games this season. Swift and Kelce also made separate, surprise appearances on the season premiere of "Saturday Night Live." The possible romance has brought increased attention to Kelce, which may have prompted the NFL star to seek out a more private home.

Kelce's current home is not gated, but according to the Kansas City Business Journal, he is purchasing a $6 million mansion that is much less accessible to the public. The home is located in a gated community in Leawood, Kansas, which is about 15 miles from Arrowhead Stadium.

According to the real estate listing, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom home spans approximately 17,000 square feet. The property features several amenities, including a pickleball court, a miniature golf course and a waterfall.

TRAVIS, JASON KELCE JOKE ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT MEETING THEIR DAD; CHIEFS STAR DENIES SECURITY GUARD PUSH

In an interview that was aired during last Thursday's game between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos, Kelce said he was enjoying the "chaos" that comes with his potential high-profile romance.

"I embrace it," the All-Pro tight end said in an interview with Prime Video's Taylor Rooks. "I love the chaos. Knowing everybody is looking at the Kansas City Chiefs, and then you add in all the madness that's happening out here in the world, and it's a whole bunch of fun for me right now."

On this week's new edition of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason, Kelce said he feels "protective" of a woman whenever he is on a date in public.

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm a man in the situation," he shared. "I'm protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess."

Fox News Digital contacted Kelce's representatives for comment on the reported home purchase, but did not immediately hear back.