Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes expresses concern about the NFL's potential move to 18-game schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes would not be thrilled if the NFL were to add an 18th regular-season game to the schedule.

Mahomes, 29, said that he wants to see the best players play in the biggest games, and the addition of another game could add more injuries.

"You’ve seen the amount of injuries that have kind of piled up there at the end of seasons, and you want to have the best players playing in the biggest games," Mahomes told CNBC.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If there were a way to get to 18 games, I’m not — I’m not a big fan of it. But if there were a way, I think you got to add some bye weeks in there to give more time for guys’ bodies."

"I think that you’d have to find a way to have more bye weeks, more time spread out," Mahomes said.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton disagreed with Mahomes, as he said an additional bye week would not be beneficial.

FALCONS QUARTERBACK KIRK COUSINS REVEALS VERY RELATABLE HAIRCUT EXPERIENCE WITH ONE EXCEPTION

"I don't know about two (bye weeks) because like getting yourself going after a bye is a hard thing," Slayton said in an appearance on "NFL Spotlight With Ari Meirov" in June.

The NFL’s data shows that there are more soft tissue injuries after a bye week, according to Ari Meirov.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Part of the reason the NFL would want to add an 18th game is because it would slide the Super Bowl to President’s Day weekend and allow fans to have the following day off work after the big game.

Only time will tell whether a potential 18-game schedule will include multiple bye weeks.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.