©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes expresses concern about the NFL's potential move to 18-game schedule

Mahomes says he is 'not a big fan' of adding another game

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Patrick Mahomes calls Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles a "great challenge" | First Things First Video

Patrick Mahomes calls Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles a "great challenge" | First Things First

Nick Wright reacts to Patrick Mahomes calling the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles a "great challenge" and explains what this early-season matchup means for the defending champs.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes would not be thrilled if the NFL were to add an 18th regular-season game to the schedule. 

Mahomes, 29, said that he wants to see the best players play in the biggest games, and the addition of another game could add more injuries.

"You’ve seen the amount of injuries that have kind of piled up there at the end of seasons, and you want to have the best players playing in the biggest games," Mahomes told CNBC. 

Patrick Mahomes looks on

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"If there were a way to get to 18 games, I’m not — I’m not a big fan of it. But if there were a way, I think you got to add some bye weeks in there to give more time for guys’ bodies."

"I think that you’d have to find a way to have more bye weeks, more time spread out," Mahomes said. 

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton disagreed with Mahomes, as he said an additional bye week would not be beneficial. 

Patrick Mahomes vs Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chews his mouthguard during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

"I don't know about two (bye weeks) because like getting yourself going after a bye is a hard thing," Slayton said in an appearance on "NFL Spotlight With Ari Meirov" in June.

The NFL’s data shows that there are more soft tissue injuries after a bye week, according to Ari Meirov.

Patrick Mahomes reacts on field

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Part of the reason the NFL would want to add an 18th game is because it would slide the Super Bowl to President’s Day weekend and allow fans to have the following day off work after the big game.

Only time will tell whether a potential 18-game schedule will include multiple bye weeks. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.