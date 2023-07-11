Chiefs' Kadarius Toney claims he was hacked after vulgar Twitter interactions with Giants fans

Kadarius Toney has a fresh Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he still can't stop talking about his old team.

Toney was the 20th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to the New York Giants, but the marriage never got off on the right foot and ended in nasty fashion.

The wide receiver from Florida was often injured, and despite a new front office trying to bring in a refreshing culture, it didn't seem like Toney was buying in.

That forced the Giants, despite his flashy talent, to ship Toney to Kansas City for a third- and fifth-round pick last season. Toney wound up playing a huge role for the Chiefs en route to their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, catching a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and also had a 65-yard punt return that led to another fourth-quarter score.

Last week, Toney went on a NSFW tirade against the new regime in East Rutherford, just when we all thought the drama between Toney and Big Blue was over. But Giants fans decided to troll the Chiefs receiver a bit, and Toney unleashed some more.

One Twitter user joked that Toney's music was "trash" and he "misses" Daniel Jones, which is why he's "mad."

Toney appeared to respond with a threatening voice message at roughly 3 a.m., when he told the user to "pull up… or shut the f--- up."

The fan responded that Giants fans don't miss "you sitting on the sideline all season," noting his injuries while calling him a "bum b----."

"Get our p---- a-- outta my DM unless you dropping a [address]," Toney appeared to reply.

Another Twitter user shared a DM, allegedly from Toney saying the user was "ugly as mf" and should "fokus on lipo and some other s--- instead of me."

A tweet from Toney's account said Giants fans should tell Saquon Barkley to sign an extension instead of being "too worried" about him.

Well, after all that, Toney claims he was hacked.

Toney's rivalry with the Giants is nothing new, though – last month, he said his Super Bowl ring was going on his middle finger, saying it was for "everybody in New York."

Toney admitted he "loves trolling" but said it's deserved because the Giants fans "be trying to troll me."

If Toney stays healthy, he could play a huge role as a receiver for Patrick Mahomes and not just be a punt returner. But after the Giants used the third-rounder they acquired to trade for Darren Waller, it seems like a win-win for everybody involved.