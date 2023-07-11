Judge orders re-arrest of Aaron Hernandez's brother on brick-throwing charges

Dennis John Hernandez, brother of late NFL player Aaron Hernandez, recently failed to appear in court, which prompted a judge to issue an order for his arrest.

Dennis, also known as DJ, was scheduled to appear in court on charges from a brick-throwing incident at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

Hernandez was a quarterback and wide receiver more than a decade ago at UConn, about 41 miles northeast of the ESPN campus. He was initially arrested and charged in March. According to police, he traveled to Bristol, possibly via a rideshare service, and allegedly tossed a brick over a fence.

A bag, which contained a note, is believed to have been attached to the brick.

"To all media outlets, It's about time you all realeyes (sic) the affect media has on all family members," the note said, according to police.

"Since you're a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez."

Hernandez's older brother, Aaron Hernandez, played for the New England Patriots for three seasons before he committed suicide in 2017 inside a prison cell while serving a murder sentence.

DJ Hernandez was scheduled to enter a plea Friday to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. But court records revealed DJ was listed as a no-show.

Court records did not list the names of any attorneys who may be representing DJ.

Bristol Police said someone sent them an anonymous complaint expressing concern about Dennis Hernandez because he allegedly said he wanted to destroy property at the state capitol and at ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.