Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs’ Justyn Ross placed on NFL’s restricted list after felony charge

Ross was arrested Monday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been placed on the NFL's restricted list after being charged in a domestic incident this week.

Ross is not permitted to attend any Chiefs practices or games while on the list.

The 23-year-old was arrested on a felony charge Monday, per Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrest records.

Justyn Ross looks on field

Justyn Ross of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Arrest papers say Ross, an undrafted free agent out of Clemson, was taken into custody Monday at 2:54 p.m. by authorities and booked at 4:27 p.m. on a felony criminal damage charge.

Justyn Ross looks on field

Justyn Ross of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Kansas City Star, the alleged victim was identified as someone Ross "is or has been in a dating relationship" with. The report listed property damage to a laptop, phone, computer monitor, jewelry and a car key. 

The outlet also reported, citing dispatch calls, that the victim accused Ross of "dragging her through" the house. 

Justyn Ross runs on field

Justyn Ross of the Kansas City Chiefs walks to the bench during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Ross is in his second season with the Chiefs, though he got his first game action this year. He has three catches for 34 yards in seven games.

The 23-year-old was on injured reserve last season to recover from a cervical fusion surgery, a primary reason for him going undrafted.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.