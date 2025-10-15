Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Hollywood Brown got baptized days before two-touchdown game vs Lions: 'Whole weekend's been amazing'

Travis Hunter also got baptized on Sunday before his game

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
This past Sunday, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown caught two touchdowns for the first time in almost exactly four years.

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver found the end zone twice before this past Sunday was back on Oct. 11, 2021, when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Perhaps, though, he had some help.

Hollywood Brown

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown reacts with fans after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.  (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

"All glory to God. I just got baptized Friday, so this whole weekend's been amazing for me," Brown told the media after the game.

Brown posted a video of his baptism to his TikTok account. According to Sports Spectrum, the Chiefs' team chaplain, Marcellus Casey, baptized Brown, and Casey's wife baptized Brown's fiancée.

"Living For Jesus. Serving Others," Brown captioned the video.

"I got baptized when I was younger, but I feel like last year, I had a lot on me mentally. It all boils down to 'don't worry about the extra stuff.' I found myself second-guessing a lot of stuff, and as a believer, that's not what I should do. So to get baptized with my fiancée, it felt good," Brown said.

"Letting God know that I'm a follower of Him, all of this is a blessing, that's from Him, and I don't take it for granted."

Hollywood Brown looks on

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.  (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Brown has become a surprise revelation for the Chiefs, finding targets amid Rashee Rice's suspension and Xavier Worthy's injury in Week 1 that kept him out until Week 4.

With Kansas City fully healthy now, though, Brown figures to stay in Patrick Mahomes' circle of trust.

Brown was not the only football player to get baptized over the weekend. Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter was baptized just hours before his game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"It's Sunday. It's God's day. I've been planning to go get baptized for a minute. I changed my life over to become a better man. It means a lot. I'm becoming a better man and leaving my old self and starting a new chapter," Hunter said, via ESPN.

Travis Hunter comes out to the field

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Terrion Arnold of the Detroit Lions was also baptized earlier this month.

