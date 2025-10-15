Chiefs' Hollywood Brown got baptized days before two-touchdown game vs Lions: 'Whole weekend's been amazing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This past Sunday, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown caught two touchdowns for the first time in almost exactly four years.

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver found the end zone twice before this past Sunday was back on Oct. 11, 2021, when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Perhaps, though, he had some help.

"All glory to God. I just got baptized Friday, so this whole weekend's been amazing for me," Brown told the media after the game.

Brown posted a video of his baptism to his TikTok account. According to Sports Spectrum, the Chiefs' team chaplain, Marcellus Casey, baptized Brown, and Casey's wife baptized Brown's fiancée.

"Living For Jesus. Serving Others," Brown captioned the video.

"I got baptized when I was younger, but I feel like last year, I had a lot on me mentally. It all boils down to 'don't worry about the extra stuff.' I found myself second-guessing a lot of stuff, and as a believer, that's not what I should do. So to get baptized with my fiancée, it felt good," Brown said.

"Letting God know that I'm a follower of Him, all of this is a blessing, that's from Him, and I don't take it for granted."

Brown has become a surprise revelation for the Chiefs, finding targets amid Rashee Rice's suspension and Xavier Worthy's injury in Week 1 that kept him out until Week 4.

With Kansas City fully healthy now, though, Brown figures to stay in Patrick Mahomes' circle of trust.

Brown was not the only football player to get baptized over the weekend. Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter was baptized just hours before his game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"It's Sunday. It's God's day. I've been planning to go get baptized for a minute. I changed my life over to become a better man. It means a lot. I'm becoming a better man and leaving my old self and starting a new chapter," Hunter said, via ESPN.

Terrion Arnold of the Detroit Lions was also baptized earlier this month.

