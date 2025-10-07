Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Chris Jones faces scrutiny for lack of effort on Jaguars' game-winning score

The Chiefs lost 31-28

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
While the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence made a tremendous effort to score the game-winning touchdown, Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones showed little effort in the Jaguars' 31-28 win. 

The Jaguars were down 28-24 with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter Monday night at EverBank Stadium, but the offense was on the one-yard line. 

Lawrence went to pass but was stepped on by his offensive lineman and fell. He scrambled to his feet, shed a tackle, and then dove into the end zone for a touchdown. 

Chris Jones looks on

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) looks on during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game took place at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 6, 2025. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jones, on the other hand, tried to rush the passer, but when he saw Lawrence go down, he shuffled towards him but then inexplicably stopped pursuing him. Jones took a couple of steps toward the dashing Lawrence and then stood by and watched him score. 

"I thought multiple times we had him," Jones said postgame of the play. "We’ve just got to finish. We’ve got to finish. Multiple guys there that we’ve just got to finish that play. It was a fluke play for him to be able to break that many tackles. Yeah, I put it on us as a defense. We’ve got to finish. We’ve got to bring him down on that."

Fans called Jones out for his effort online.

The Chiefs fell to 2-3 with the loss, and Patrick Mahomes lamented the team’s struggles that they have had this season.

Trevor Lawrence runs

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The game took place in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 6, 2025. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo)

"It kind of just talks about our whole entire season," Mahomes said of the mistakes and penalties that have contributed to their struggles. "I feel like we have the guys and we've executed at certain points in the game and looked really good and then we kind of crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes and interceptions and fumbles or whatever that is."

"It's just we've kind of done that to ourselves all year long. It's been one guy here or there and in this league, it's so close that those change games. We got to do better. We've lost too many games already. We got to find a way to be better as a team and come together and play better throughout the rest of the season."

Trevor Lawrence runs past Chris Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets past Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) as he runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game. The game took place in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 6, 2025. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo)

Jones has been a pillar of the team’s success, as he has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past six seasons. This season in five games, Jones has one sack and seven combined tackles. 

For the Chiefs to turn things around, they will need Jones to be at his best. Their next game is against the Detroit Lions (4-1) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. 

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

