Chiefs' Charles Omenihu confident Travis Kelce will be back: 'We can’t go out like that'

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed towards a transformational offseason where the bulk of the roster is due to enter free agency. But one of the biggest questions facing the team will be what tight end Travis Kelce decides as far as his future is concerned.

Kelce faced retirement speculation in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX. Had Kansas City gone on to make NFL history with a third straight championship, many believed he would’ve retired.

But the Philadelphia Eagles threw a wrench into those suspected plans.

Kelce said after the 40-22 loss that he’s going to take time to decide what’s next.

"I know everybody wants to know whether I am playing next year, and right now I am just kicking everything down the road. I am kicking every can I can down the road," he said on the latest episode of his podcast, "New Heights."

But one of Kelce’s current teammates believes the veteran tight end will be back next season.

"Big dog, we – the whole organization – we can’t go out like that," Kansas City defensive end Charles Omenihu said Thursday during an appearance on FOX Sports’ "The Facility."

"He’s a Hall of Famer from the moment he says, ‘I’m done.’ But I think Trav has a lot left. I think Trav is an extreme competitor. I think he’s somebody that loves the game, and I think in the storied career he’s had, going out like that – in my opinion, wouldn’t be something that he would do."

Omenihu said that despite the changes that are sure to come in the offseason, Patrick Mahomes is enough of a reason for Kelce to stay.

"I believe that he’ll be back. I believe that he’ll give it one more go."

A team source told The Athletic on Friday that the team has given Kelce a deadline of mid-March to make a decision.