Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs CEO's daughter suffers 'deep wound' on hike, recovering after emergency surgery

Hunt's mother posted that her daughter is recovering

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Ava Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, was on the road to recovery after she needed to be rushed to the hospital following a hiking accident.

Tavia Shackles, Ava’s mother, posted on her Instagram Stories about her daughter’s recovery earlier in the week, according to Page Six. The post had expired by Wednesday.

Avs Hunt smiles

Ava Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs on the sideline during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

"This little thang fell down the mountain today on a hike & went to the ER For surgery on a deep wound," Shackles wrote along with a picture of herself and Ava. "It’s been a looong day.

"Praise God she’s in recovery and already smiling. Please pray for a quick & complete recovery."

Hunt later posted that she was back home and watching Simone Biles’ performance on the balance beam.

Ava Hunt and her mother

Ava Hunt and Tavia Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs on the sideline during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.  (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

"Update: surgery went very smoothly and I’m back at home watching my favorite @simonebiles!!," she wrote on her Stories. "I’m feeling great (but I might still be a little drugged up).

"Thank you for all of your sweet messages and prayers.

Ava Hunt is the sister of Gracie Hunt, who is routinely seen on the Chiefs sideline. Their parents are Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles.

The Hunt family

Ava Hunt, Tavia Hunt and Clark Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs on the sideline during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.  (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

Ava Hunt recently graduated from a private Christian high school and is on her way to SMU.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.