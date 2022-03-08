Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness
Published

Chattanooga stuns Furman with last-second heave to clinch March Madness berth

The Mocs are back in the NCAA Tournament

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NCAA Tournament appearance was on the line in the Southern Conference men’s basketball championship game between Chattanooga and Furman on Monday night.

It was a moment that truly defines March Madness.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Furman guards Marcus Foster, left, and Alex Hunter react after Chattanooga guard David Jean-Baptiste shot the winning basket in the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Asheville, North Carolina.

Furman guards Marcus Foster, left, and Alex Hunter react after Chattanooga guard David Jean-Baptiste shot the winning basket in the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Asheville, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

In overtime, the No. 1-seeded Mocs and the No. 2-seeded Paladins came down to the wire. Chattanooga was down three points with less than 30 seconds to play when A.J. Caldwell hit a three-pointer to tie the game up 61-61.

Furman took the ball out and Mike Bothwell got an opening and drove to the hoop to put the Paladins back up two points 63-61 with about 4 seconds remaining in the game.

NO. 1 GONZAGA BEATS SAN FRANCISCO IN WEST COAST SEMIS

Chattanooga guard David Jean-Baptiste, right, is congratulated by teammates after they defeated Furman in an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Asheville.

Chattanooga guard David Jean-Baptiste, right, is congratulated by teammates after they defeated Furman in an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Asheville. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

The Mocs didn’t call a timeout to get a play set up. Instead, David Jean-Baptiste drove up the floor and crossed halfcourt with about 2 seconds left. He picked up his dribble and threw up a long shot over two Furman defenders and the ball went in.

Chattanooga won the game 64-63 and received an automatic berth into the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament later this month.

"Just unbelievable. I always talk about this book that I'm going to write when this is all said and done, and the longest chapter will be titled, 'DJB III,’" Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris said after the game.

Chattanooga guard David Jean-Baptiste waves a piece of the basketball net to celebrate his team's win over Furman Monday, March 7, 2022, in Asheville.

Chattanooga guard David Jean-Baptiste waves a piece of the basketball net to celebrate his team's win over Furman Monday, March 7, 2022, in Asheville. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

 The Mocs moved to 27-7 overall with the victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Selection Sunday is set for March 13.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.