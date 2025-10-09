Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

WNBA

Charles Barkley issues warning to WNBA players amid contentious CBA negotiations

WNBA appears to be headed for a labor dispute

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
WNBA under fire for turning a blind eye to Caitlin Clark’s treatment, says Kilmeade Video

WNBA under fire for turning a blind eye to Caitlin Clark’s treatment, says Kilmeade

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade weighs in on the treatment Caitlin Clark has received since she entered the WNBA and how the league has handled it on 'The Big Weekend Show.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley warned WNBA players as they appear to be full steam ahead for a labor dispute, while Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has come under scrutiny.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier amplified the pressure on Engelbert during her final media availability of the season with reporters. She called out what she described as the "lack of accountability from the league office" and alleged Engelbert made scathing comments about rising stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Napheesa Collier warms up

Team Collier forward Napheesa Collier (24) looks on before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

Collier’s leadership heading into what will be heated collective bargaining negotiations was lauded among her colleagues around the league. But Barkley suggested the players should be careful to not overplay their hand.

"They need to be very careful, they’re walking on thin ice right now," he said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I know they’re doing some great things, but you can’t overplay your hand…as a league that had Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and a hundred great players, I think we went on strike three times. So, this notion, just because you got power and talent these billionaire owners are just gonna give you everything you want, that’s not gonna happen.

"You can overplay your hand. In the NBA, we were like, ‘No, we’re not gonna strike. They need us.’ You know what I was doing? Sitting my Black a-- at home, unemployed … playing damn tiddlywinks."

Charles Barkley at the 2025 NBA Finals

Charles Barkley looks on before the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers play in Game Four of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 13, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

SHEDEUR SANDERS RESPONDS TO REX RYAN'S 'EMBARRASSMENT' CRITICISMS, EXPLAINS RECENT 'MIME' ACT

Barkley added that players have to be a little more cautious when going up against billionaires and the power that they wield.

"No matter how many millions you got, you’re not a billionaire. So, you always have to be careful overplaying your hand. What you do is, you try to make the best deal possible in the moment and keep growing, but you have to be careful overplaying your hand."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed optimism that a deal between the players and the WNBA would get done, though he acknowledged the relationship between them and Engelbert would need to be repaired as well.

Paige Bueckers with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

Paige Bueckers poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will get a deal done with the players," he said Monday. "Lots of work left to be done, but we’ll of course get a new collective bargaining agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue