Charles Barkley issues warning to WNBA players amid contentious CBA negotiations

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley warned WNBA players as they appear to be full steam ahead for a labor dispute, while Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has come under scrutiny.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier amplified the pressure on Engelbert during her final media availability of the season with reporters. She called out what she described as the "lack of accountability from the league office" and alleged Engelbert made scathing comments about rising stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers.

Collier’s leadership heading into what will be heated collective bargaining negotiations was lauded among her colleagues around the league. But Barkley suggested the players should be careful to not overplay their hand.

"They need to be very careful, they’re walking on thin ice right now," he said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I know they’re doing some great things, but you can’t overplay your hand…as a league that had Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and a hundred great players, I think we went on strike three times. So, this notion, just because you got power and talent these billionaire owners are just gonna give you everything you want, that’s not gonna happen.

"You can overplay your hand. In the NBA, we were like, ‘No, we’re not gonna strike. They need us.’ You know what I was doing? Sitting my Black a-- at home, unemployed … playing damn tiddlywinks."

Barkley added that players have to be a little more cautious when going up against billionaires and the power that they wield.

"No matter how many millions you got, you’re not a billionaire. So, you always have to be careful overplaying your hand. What you do is, you try to make the best deal possible in the moment and keep growing, but you have to be careful overplaying your hand."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed optimism that a deal between the players and the WNBA would get done, though he acknowledged the relationship between them and Engelbert would need to be repaired as well.

"We will get a deal done with the players," he said Monday. "Lots of work left to be done, but we’ll of course get a new collective bargaining agreement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.