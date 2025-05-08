Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina Tar Heels

Charles Barkley expresses concern about how Jordon Hudson is affecting Bill Belichick's legacy

Barkley says he and Belichick are friends

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Charles Barkley expresses concern about Bill Belichick after Jordon Hudson interview fiasco Video

Charles Barkley expresses concern about Bill Belichick after Jordon Hudson interview fiasco

Charles Barkley expressed concern about Bill Belichick after the Jordon Hudson interview fiasco during an appearance on OutKick's 'Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich.'

Charles Barkley is concerned about how Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson is affecting the legendary coach’s legacy. 

Hudson shut down a question about how the couple met from Tony Dokoupil during Belichick’s interview with "CBS News Sunday Morning," and the interview generated widespread criticism.

Barkley, 62, said he's worried about how Belichick’s relationship with Hudson has affected the coach’s legacy. 

Charles Barkley looks on

College basketball analyst Charles Barkley on air before the NCAA Tournament championship game. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

"Man, this thing is so messy. … Right now, he’s the greatest coach ever, but we are not even talking about that right now, and that’s what bothers me," Barkley said during an appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me on Dan Dakich."

"That’s what really bothers me. He is the greatest coach ever. We aren’t even talking about that anymore, and I’d hate to see it end like that. Because that is going to be the lasting memory right now, and I hate that."

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson at NFL Honors

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans Feb. 6, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Barkley said his friendship with the North Carolina head coach began before Belichick's historic 24-season run with the New England Patriots, when the coach was fired by the Cleveland Browns. The Basketball Hall of Famer said he has not yet directly reached out to Belichick but that the coach has been a great friend to him over the years. 

Belichick spent last season out of football after his Patriots’ tenure ended, and he was hired by North Carolina in December to replace Mack Brown. 

Bill Belichick fields questions from media

New North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

The 73-year-old coach has won eight Super Bowls, six as head coach with the Patriots and two as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.