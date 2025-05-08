Charles Barkley expresses concern about how Jordon Hudson is affecting Bill Belichick's legacy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charles Barkley is concerned about how Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson is affecting the legendary coach’s legacy.

Hudson shut down a question about how the couple met from Tony Dokoupil during Belichick’s interview with "CBS News Sunday Morning," and the interview generated widespread criticism.

Barkley, 62, said he's worried about how Belichick’s relationship with Hudson has affected the coach’s legacy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Man, this thing is so messy. … Right now, he’s the greatest coach ever, but we are not even talking about that right now, and that’s what bothers me," Barkley said during an appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me on Dan Dakich."

"That’s what really bothers me. He is the greatest coach ever. We aren’t even talking about that anymore, and I’d hate to see it end like that. Because that is going to be the lasting memory right now, and I hate that."

ROBERT GRIFFIN III, WIFE RIP BILL BELICHICK AND JORDON HUDSON AFTER CBS INTERVIEW: 'I'VE HAD ENOUGH'

Barkley said his friendship with the North Carolina head coach began before Belichick's historic 24-season run with the New England Patriots, when the coach was fired by the Cleveland Browns. The Basketball Hall of Famer said he has not yet directly reached out to Belichick but that the coach has been a great friend to him over the years.

Belichick spent last season out of football after his Patriots’ tenure ended, and he was hired by North Carolina in December to replace Mack Brown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 73-year-old coach has won eight Super Bowls, six as head coach with the Patriots and two as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.