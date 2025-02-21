Charles Barkley 'annoyed' with Victor Wembanyama being given 'face of the league' title

Charles Barkley isn’t prepared to call San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama the "face of the league" just yet. In fact, the NBA Hall of Famer believes titles such as that need to be earned.

And according to Barkley, it hasn’t been earned yet.

Barkley raised the topic during TNT’s "Tip-Off" show on Thursday night, saying he’s been "annoyed" by those calling the young French basketball player the "face of league."

"I saw some guys on another network the other day talking about the ‘face of the league.’ And I was so annoyed," he began.

"First of all you don’t give anybody ‘the face of the league.’ Am I right, Shaq," Barkley said to his co-host and fellow Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal.

"Shaq took being [face of the league]. When [Magic Johnson] and Larry Bird came in, they’re like, ‘We’re the new sheriffs in town.’ Shaq took it, Kobe [Bryant] took it, LeBron [James] took it, Steph [Curry] took it."

"You don’t give anybody ‘the face of the game,’ you take it," Barkley continued.

Wembanyama, the reigning Rookie of the Year, was largely considered the frontrunner for defensive player of the year until the team announced on Thursday that he will likely miss the remainder of the regular season after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder.

He was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.7 assists and is the first NBA player to have taken 403 3-pointers and blocked 176 shots in a season – something he accomplished before the All-Star break.

Wembanyama essentially became ineligible for most end-of-season awards because of the league’s 65-game rule, which is in its second season of policy. He has only played in 46 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.