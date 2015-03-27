Celtic topples Rangers to go top

Celtic took over the top spot in the 0 win over Rangers at Parkhead.

Joe Ledley's goal early in the second half was enough to propel the Hoops to a one-point lead on their Old Firm rivals, with Celtic winning its ninth straight game in league play.

Rangers nearly took an early lead when Sone Aluko's cross was met at the back post by Lee Wallace, who appeared to head the ball over the goal line before Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster pushed the ball off the post. However the goal was not given by the referee and Celtic found its way back into the game.

The home side came out strong in the second half and Ledley put his team in front from Charlie Mulgrew's corner kick as he rose up to head the ball into the upper corner of the net in traffic.

There was still over 35 minutes to play following the goal, but Celtic did well to see off the match with Forster never seriously tested down the stretch.

Aberdeen 0, Hearts 0

Aberdeen, Scotland - Aberdeen and Hearts played to a scoreless draw at Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday in a match that produced little in the way of action in front of goal.

High winds didn't help either side as both struggled to put together consistent spells of pressure, with the best chance of the game arriving in the 15th minute.

Scott Vernon's cross found an open Rory Fallon six yards from goal, but he headed wide with just goalkeeper Marian Kello to beat.

Hearts has claimed seven points from its last three games, while Aberdeen moves seven points clear of the bottom of the league.

Hibernian 1, Inverness 1

Edinburgh, Scotland - Hibernian snapped a four-game losing skid on Wednesday by earning a 1-1 draw with Inverness at Easter Road Stadium.

Hibs boss Pat Fenlon was still searching for his first point after taking over as manager and he saw his team grab the lead after eight minutes when Garry O'Connor found the back of the net from a free kick.

Inverness nearly equalized when Richie Foran struck the post after a failed clearance, but the visitors did break down the Hibs defense a few minutes later with a nice run from Jonathan Hayes that saw him weave through the back line and find the lower corner of the net.

St Johnstone 2, Kilmarnock 0

Perth, Scotland - St Johnstone claimed a second successive win on Wednesday as a pair of goals from Francisco Sandaza gave the hosts a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park.

Sandaza scored in the 26th and 45th minutes to help his team move to within two points of third-place Motherwell, with Killie having earned only one point from its last three games.

St Johnstone seized the lead from a corner kick midway through the opening half when Dave Mackay's shot was blocked on the goal line, only for Sandaza to follow up and bury the rebound.

Another set piece just before halftime allowed the home side to double its lead as Liam Craig's corner found the head of Sandaza and the Spaniard scored comfortably from close range.

St Mirren 2, Dundee United 2

Paisley, Scotland - St Mirren and Dundee United split four goals in the first half of a 2-2 draw between the two sides at St Mirren Park on Wednesday.

All four goals were scored within the span of eight minutes midway through the opening half with Steven Thompson netting the opening goal for the Saints.

Jon Daly responded four minutes later for United to level the contest, with St Mirren's Graham Carey scoring a stunning long-range goal to restore the lead for the hosts.

But Stuart Armstrong headed home a cross from Gary Mackay-Steven to help extend United's unbeaten streak to four games.