Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald pokes fun at dad after his phone rings during media scrum

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald stayed professional Sunday night during his postgame press conference, with not even a ringing cellphone putting him off.

Fitzgerald was speaking to the media after the Cardinals' 27-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks when his father’s cellphone rang.

The future Hall of Fame wide receiver stared daggers at his father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a longtime reporter for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

“Can we get some professionalism in here, please?” he asked.

Fitzgerald has been playing in the NFL long enough to command some sort of professionalism in the locker room setting – no matter who it is.

The 16-year veteran has played in all 15 games this season. He has 71 catches for 759 yards and four touchdowns this season, including four catches for 48 yards and one touchdown Sunday. The 36-year-old has spent his entire career with the Cardinals.

Despite retirement rumors swirling around him last season, Fitzgerald signed a one-year extension to remain in Arizona. NBC Sports reported last week that the Cardinals are urging Fitzgerald to return to the team for one more season.

He told reporters last week that he wasn’t thinking about the future just yet.

“You never know,” the wide receiver said, according to the team’s website. “You never know. I don't give it much thought. I told you before, I stay in the moment, man. The career will end. When it ends, it ends.”

Fitzgerald has started 247 of the 249 games he’s played. He’s caught 1,374 passes for 17,038 yards and 120 touchdowns over the course of his career.