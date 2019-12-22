Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cleveland Browns
Published

Cleveland Browns rookie Mack Wilson apologizes to fans after team loses, gets eliminated from the playoffs

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson offered an apology to fans on social media after the team lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Wilson had four tackles in the loss. He thanked the fans on Twitter for supporting the team the entire season despite failing to make the playoffs.

GREEN BAY PACKERS' GRANT TO PLANNED PARENTHOOD WISCONSIN DRAWS HEAT

“Sorry we couldn’t get it done for you guys that was rooting for us through the bad and the good,” he tweeted. “We got 1 more game to finish. Just want to say I appreciate all of the fans from the bottom of my heart.”

Baltimore defeated Cleveland, 31-15, and clinched home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs.

BILLS SQUANDER AFC EAST HOPES IN LOSS TO PATRIOTS

Cleveland selected Wilson in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. Coming into the game against Baltimore, he had 68 tackles, one sack and an interception on the season.

Cleveland will miss the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season. The team could finish with fewer wins than last season with a loss in Week 17 against the lowly Cincinnati Bengals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Browns were hyped going into the season thanks to the rookie year Baker Mayfield had and the acquisitions around him. However, the team failed to capitalize on the anticipation of the 2019 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_