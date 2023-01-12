Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins posts cryptic message amid trade rumors

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a cryptic message to social media on Wednesday, all but confirming reports that indicate the organization plans to move on from one of the most prolific wideouts in the NFL this offseason.

Hopkins, 30, posted an image of himself dressed in his Cardinals uniform with the caption "Forever grateful…"

The message follows a recent report from The Score, saying the Cardinals plan to trade Hopkins, who has two years and $34.36 million left on his contract, during the offseason.

CARDINALS 'PLAN ON' TRADING STAR RECEIVER DEANDRE HOPKINS: REPORT

After serving a six-game suspension for a PEDs violation, Hopkins played in nine games this season where he managed 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

He missed the final two games of the season with a knee injury and played just 19 games over the last two seasons in Arizona.

A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Hopkins will have a say in any potential landing spot because of his no-trade clause.

The Cardinals began the offseason this week with a massive makeover that included moving on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim following a shockingly underwhelming 4-13 finish.

"It's the hardest day in the football life, and that’s when you've got to part ways with people that you respect and appreciate all their contributions," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said on Monday. "I’ve been around this organization my entire life and I don’t know any coach that has worked harder than Kliff Kingsbury."

Bidwill said the searches for a new coach and general manager have already begun and they are casting their net "far and wide."