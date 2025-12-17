Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon hints NFL rules play role in team's poor tackling woes this season

With the NFL limiting padded practices, Gannon says it's hard to develop the skill

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
NFL Week 15 Recap 🚨 How does Patrick Mahomes' injury affect Chiefs? Rams Continue DOMINATING 💪 Video

NFL Week 15 Recap 🚨 How does Patrick Mahomes' injury affect Chiefs? Rams Continue DOMINATING 💪

The ‘NFL on FOX’ crew recapped Week 15 in the NFL, including injuries to stars, the Los Angeles Rams' strong play, Philip Rivers' return and more.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in another season without making the playoffs, and while it was due to close games not going their way, it’s been a slog ever since.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon’s team has been declining on defense, allowing 40 or more points in four of their last six games, all of which have been losses.

One of the main culprits defensively is the Cardinals’ lack of tackling. They rank the lowest of any team in the NFL in that category, per Pro Football Focus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jonathan Gannon media conference

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon pauses before answering a question during a news conference after a game against the Tennessee Titans Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

But Gannon believes that NFL rules have a part to play in his team’s struggles.

"How the rules are set up, it’s hard to get better as a tackler being in the NFL, I’ll say that" Gannon said, per ESPN.

With many missed tackles on tape from a 40-20 loss to the Houston Texans over the weekend during the Cardinals' 11th in 12 games, Gannon told reporters tackling was a topic of conversation among his staff this week.

JASON KELCE MAKES DESPERATE PLEA FOR NFL TEAMS TO DROP HALFTIME DOG ACT

He added that the Cardinals have tackling drills at practice, but he maintains there is "no drill you can do that can mimic a game."

ESPN Research found that the Cardinals have allowed 40 rushes of at least five yards after first contact, which ranks third-most in the league.

The league, however, does limit padded practices to just 14 during the regular season, and 11 of them must be in the first 11 weeks of the season, according to the league’s 2020 collective bargaining agreement.

With players needing to hone their skills in the tackling department and having little opportunity to do so, Gannon sees a lack of developmental opportunities for his squad.

Jonathan Gannon NFL sideline

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon walks onto the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

"The rules are the rules," Gannon replied when asked if he would like to see these rules changed.

Gannon even said it’s like telling PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler that he can’t practice his wedges.

"It’s set up how it’s set up. That’s fine," Gannon explained. "But to get better at a skill, you have to practice the skill. You practice skill, you can scale it, you can scale the tempo, you can scale how you do it. But to practice a skill, you need to practice the skill.

"So, it’s a conundrum I think all defensive guys face, and there’s risk-reward to trying to practice it with it however you set things up."

Of course, every team is in the same position as the Cardinals with the league-wide rules.

"A lot of people think you can’t practice it. You better just acquire people that can tackle because you ain’t going to help them at all," Gannon added. "That’s a thought process, too. To each their own. But it’s a challenge."

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With a 3-11 record and no playoffs in sight, the Cardinals are evaluating everyone on their roster in these remaining three games. Gannon and his staff hope tackling, and all phases, improve to snap their losing streak.

It starts Sunday with the Atlanta Falcons, who possess one of the most explosive running backs in the league, Bijan Robinson.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue