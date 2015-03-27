Caps' Green practices, says he's OK for next round

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Mike Green expects to play when the Washington Capitals begin their next round playoff series.

The defenseman took part in the full practice Tuesday, three days after taking a puck to the head in the series-clinching win over the New York Rangers.

Green missed 26 of the last 28 games of the regular season with a concussion, but he said he knew right away this injury wasn't as severe.

The Capitals still don't know who they will play next, or when the series will start. They will most likely host Game 1 on Friday or Saturday.