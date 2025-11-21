Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scores hat trick at 40, moves up NHL's all-time point list

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin continued to etch his name in the NHL’s history books after another hat trick in the team’s 8-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Ovechkin, 40, notched his 33rd career hat trick and moved past Joe Sakic into 10th place on the NHL’s point list. His hat trick tied Brett Hull for the fourth-most in NHL history.

The Russian superstar became the sixth player in NHL history to score a hat trick at the age of 40 or older.

Last season, Ovechkin became the NHL’s all-time leader in goals scored, increasing his total to 907 after Thursday’s performance.

Ovechkin’s first goal of the game came on the power play in the opening minute of the first period. The faceoff was won and went straight to him, and he snapped home a wrist shot to give the Capitals an early 1-0 lead.

His next two goals didn’t come until late in the third period. Ovechkin’s second goal came with just under four minutes left, when he buried a snapshot on the rush to give the Capitals a 6-4 lead.

Ovechkin completed the hat trick when the Canadiens emptied their net to try to mount a comeback. The puck found Ovechkin’s stick deep in his own zone, and he turned around and fired the puck three-quarters of the length of the ice into the empty net to make it 7-4.

Ovechkin has scored goals in four straight games and has seven goals in his last six games.

The Capitals (11-8-2) have won three games in a row and will look to stay hot against the Tampa Bay Lightning (11-7-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

