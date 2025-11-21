Expand / Collapse search
Washington Capitals

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scores hat trick at 40, moves up NHL's all-time point list

Ovechkin moved into 10th in the NHL's points list in the team's 8-4 win

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin continued to etch his name in the NHL’s history books after another hat trick in the team’s 8-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Ovechkin, 40, notched his 33rd career hat trick and moved past Joe Sakic into 10th place on the NHL’s point list. His hat trick tied Brett Hull for the fourth-most in NHL history. 

The Russian superstar became the sixth player in NHL history to score a hat trick at the age of 40 or older. 

Alex Ovechkin celebrates goal

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) is congratulated on his hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens by teammates Brandon Duhaime (22), Justin Sourdif (34), Tom Wilson (43) and Aliaksei Protas (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, on Nov. 20, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Last season, Ovechkin became the NHL’s all-time leader in goals scored, increasing his total to 907 after Thursday’s performance. 

Ovechkin’s first goal of the game came on the power play in the opening minute of the first period. The faceoff was won and went straight to him, and he snapped home a wrist shot to give the Capitals an early 1-0 lead. 

Alex Ovechkin scores goal

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, on Nov. 20, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

His next two goals didn’t come until late in the third period. Ovechkin’s second goal came with just under four minutes left, when he buried a snapshot on the rush to give the Capitals a 6-4 lead. 

Ovechkin completed the hat trick when the Canadiens emptied their net to try to mount a comeback. The puck found Ovechkin’s stick deep in his own zone, and he turned around and fired the puck three-quarters of the length of the ice into the empty net to make it 7-4. 

Alex Ovechkni celebrates goal

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal over the Montreal Canadiens with teammate John Carlson (74) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, on Nov. 20, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ovechkin has scored goals in four straight games and has seven goals in his last six games. 

The Capitals (11-8-2) have won three games in a row and will look to stay hot against the Tampa Bay Lightning (11-7-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

