Russia-Ukraine war: Alex Ovechkin finds sympathy from Capitals GM amid invasion

Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan defended star forward Alex Ovechkin Wednesday amid pressure Russian players throughout the NHL are facing following Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, saying he’s a "good person" who's been put in a "hard situation."

Ovechkin, a known supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was instantly placed in the spotlight last week after news of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine broke early Thursday morning. Since then, Ovechkin has had multiple sponsors distance themselves from him, including hockey equipment giant CCM and MassMutual, which said this week they will no longer feature him in marketing initiatives.

But MacLellan expressed sympathy for Ovechkin and other Russian players.

"It's difficult for all the Russian players in the league," MacLellan said via NBC Sports Washington "There's a lot of pressure put on them to have a political opinion either way, and they're trying to balance out how they live their lives and what their political opinions are and the repercussions that could happen back home."

"[Ovechkin's] a good person, he's an emotional person, and he takes things personally," MacLellan added. "I think he's been put under an incredible amount of pressure. You know, for us, it's about how do we support him.

"He's been the face of our franchise and the face of hockey in this area, his family has grown up here, his kids are from here, and because of his status, he's put in a hard situation to probably handle — a situation that I'm not sure that he's fully thought out or that anybody has, really. It's hard for him."

Ovechkin, who was previously made unavailable for reporters ahead of last week’s game against the New York Rangers , spoke to reporters after Friday’s team practice, saying he hopes the conflict in Ukraine will "end soon" but seemingly avoided distancing himself from Putin.

"Well, he is my president. But how I said, I am not in politics. I am an athlete, and you know, how I said, I hope everything is going to be done soon," Ovechkin said. "It's (a) hard situation right now for both sides and everything. Everything I hope is going to end. I'm not in control of this situation."

For now, MacLellan says all he can do is offer his support.

"We talk to him," MacLellan said. "He gets pressure from all sides — from North America, from Russia, from family, from a lot of different people — and he tries to sort it out. So, we try to support him. We talk to him, we have people talking to him all the time. What can we do to help? Help him through what he needs to get through."