Canadiens add crease depth with Dubnyk

Montreal, QC (SportsNetwork.com) - The Montreal Canadiens acquired additional goaltending depth Wednesday, acquiring Devan Dubnyk from the Nashville Predators for future considerations.

The move comes two days after the Habs placed starter Carey Price on injured reserve with a lower-body issue, retroactive to Feb. 26. The Predators will reportedly pick up some of Dubnyk's salary for this season.

It's the third stop this season for the 27-year-old backstop. Dubnyk began the year as the presumptive Oilers No. 1, but was dealt to the Preds in January to accommodate Edmonton signing Ilya Bryzgalov and to help Nashville deal with the absence of Pekka Rinne.

Dubnyk went 11-17-2 with a 3.36 goals-against average and two shutouts with the Oilers, then appeared in only two games in the Music City, going 0-1-1 with a 4.35 GAA.

A former first-round pick of Edmonton in the 2004 draft, Dubnyk holds a career record of 61-77-22 and 2.90 GAA to go along with eight shutouts in 173 appearances.