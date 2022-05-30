Camila Giorgi's dress brings the heat at French Open

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The French Open didn’t approve of No. 30 ranked women’s tennis player Camila Giorgi’s dress.

An umpire reportedly pulled Giorgi aside before her match on Sunday to speak with Giorgi over her outfit, which displayed a DeLonghi logo. The ump told Giorgi that the logo was too big and asked the Italian player to pick a different dress.

"I don’t have any change, this is my only dress. I played with it before," Giorgi said.

Giorgi did previously appear on the clay with the same choice of dress wear but the first version of her outfit did not contain the logo.

The official allowed Giorgi to proceed with her scheduled match but was reportedly told to "speak with the office" after.

Despite the flagged fashion decision, Giorgi went on to best No. 7 ranked Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Giorgi won 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 to pull off the major upset. She advances to the fourth round of the French Open.