California girls track star gets disqualified from state championships over celebration

The California state track and field championships were under increased scrutiny because of a transgender athlete who participated in and won the girls’ high jump and triple jump events.

A separate controversy flew underneath the radar, and it had to do with the varsity girls 400 finals.

Sophomore Clara Adams, of North Salinas High School, finished in second place in the prelims and came off the starting line quickly in the finals and ran her way to a first-place finish, or so she thought.

Adams celebrated with her father after winning the race. She took a fire extinguisher from her father and sprayed her shoes with it, alluding to her being on fire, the Monterey Herald reported. Clara’s father, David, said the celebration was done away from opponents.

"She wasn’t disrespecting anyone," he told the outlet.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) determined that Adams’ celebration was unsportsmanlike, and Adams’ state championship was taken away. She was also disqualified from the meet and lost an opportunity to compete in the 200-meter race as well.

David Adams told the outlet that the CIF’s decision was protested and said he felt like the disqualification was "racially motivated." Clara Adams is Black.

The decision was upheld.

"It’s a very unfortunate event," Alan Green told the Monterey Herald. "We are all heartbroken. Clara ran an incredible 400 race and is the fastest 400-meter girl in the state.

"She was trying to have some fun at the finish line after the 400. It was interpreted as unsportsmanlike. What an incredible season and run. It’s unfortunate."

Clara Adams said afterward she felt like she was "robbed" and was "in shock."

Fox News Digital reached out to the CIF for comment.

Adams finished in first place in the 400-meter dash at the Central Coast Section Championships and finished first in three races at the Pacific Coast Athletic League Masters Meet last month.