Fans react to Caitlin Clark not taking potential game-winning shot

The Indiana Fever had a chance to complete a fourth quarter, double-digit comeback with a potential buzzer beater, but two shots did not fall.

Neither of those shots were taken by Caitlin Clark, who finished with 27 points. Thus, the Atlanta Dream escaped with a 91-90 victory.

Clark scored eight points in the fourth quarter, but she inbounded the ball with less than 10 seconds left and never touched the ball again.

Natasha Howard’s first shot was blocked, and then she hit back-iron. Nia Coffey grabbed the rebound, and the Dream were able to waste the remainder of the clock.

Safe to say, fans were baffled by Clark not getting the final shot.

Indiana trailed, 44-42, at the half while Clark was on pace for a second triple-double in as many games this season. However, the Dream went on an 11-0 run, and it looked like all was over.

Trailing by 11 to start the fourth, Clark hit two deep 3-pointers and handed out a nifty behind-the-back assist to cut the deficit to four.

Indiana could not inch closer for several minutes but finally tied the game with just over a minute left. Aliyah Boston then went to the line with 21.7 seconds left and gave the Fever their first lead since they scored the first basket of the game.

However, Atlanta's Rhyne Howard hit two free throws, the game-tying and winning shots, with 9.7 seconds left.

Clark finished with 27 points and 11 assists. It was the 10th 20-point, 10-assist game for Clark in her young career, tying Courtney Vandersloot's WNBA record . Vandersloot has played in 430 games. Clark has played in just 42.

In two games, Clark is averaging 23.5 points and 10.5 assists.

