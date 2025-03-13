Caitlin Clark supports boyfriend's Butler basketball team in MSG appearance for Big East Tournament

Caitlin Clark is ready to take on the WNBA in year two with the Indiana Fever, but first, she had to support her boyfriend on the college stage.

Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, is an assistant coach with the Butler Bulldogs, and they had a matchup against St. John's in the Big East Tournament on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Clark was spotted wearing a Butler hat right near the team's bench, and much like she was watching her former Iowa Hawkeyes play in the Big Ten tournament, she was animated throughout the game that ultimately ended in defeat for her side.

St. John's, the favorite to win the Big East title as the No. 1 seed, defeated Butler, 78-57, to advance to the semifinals of the tournament, which will be played on Friday.

At 14-19, it is safe to say that Butler won't be heading to the NCAA Tournament this year despite their best efforts.

McCaffrey is the son of legendary Hawkeyes men's basketball coach Fran McCaffrey, and the 6-foot-5 guard played at Iowa from 2017-23, where he averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game over 166 contests.

The younger McCaffrey is following in his father's footsteps now, as he joined Butler's staff in September 2024 as an assistant coach after previously serving in a basketball development coordinator role with the NBA's Indiana Pacers.

Being in Indianapolis made sense from a couple standpoint, as Clark also played her Fever games at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse – the same home as the Pacers. Clark went on to become the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, breaking numerous rookie and league records in just her first season.

Clark and McCaffrey have been dating for almost two years now.

McCaffrey's Butler season may be coming to a close, but Clark's will be underway in May when the Fever take on the Chicago Sky to kick off the 2025 campaign.

