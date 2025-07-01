Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark ruled out for Commissioner's Cup final as Fever star misses third straight game with injury

Clark was named 2025 WNBA All-Star Game captain earlier this week

Paulina Dedaj
Michele Tafoya on Caitlin Clark's All-Star ranking Video

Michele Tafoya on Caitlin Clark's All-Star ranking

Michele Tafoya appears on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" to talk the latest controversy surrounding WNBA players and Caitlin Clark.

The Indiana Fever will be without guard Caitlin Clark for the third straight game after announcing that the 2025 All-Star Game captain will remain sidelined with a groin injury from the Commissioner’s Cup Championship game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night. 

The Fever announced Clark’s absence in a status report before the game, which will not count towards the team’s regular season standings.

Caitlin Clark vs Seattle Storm

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks around the defense of Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

It comes a day after Clark told reporters following a practice session that she was feeling optimistic about her health. 

"I feel good. I’m going to be day-to-day from here on out, and I’m doing everything I can to put myself in position to play the next game every single time — that’s always my goal, is to be available for the next game," Clark said Monday. 

"I’m doing everything I can with the medical staff to be able to get my body right to be able to do that. But, yeah, I feel good and just going day-by-day." 

Tuesday’s absence marks her third in a row and eighth overall this season. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the year had previously missed five straight with a quad injury. It also comes amid a shooting slump for the two-time WNBA All-Star and ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the league-leading Lynx. 

Caitlin Clark applauds

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) applauds her teammates during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center on June 7, 2025.  (Kamil Krzaczynski/Imagn Images)

FEVER STAR CAITLIN CLARK NAMED CAPTAIN FOR 2025 WNBA ALL-STAR GAME AFTER RECEIVING OVER 1 MILLION VOTES

Head coach Stephanie White said Monday that Clark was limited in practice to "a lot of non-contact shooting" drills. 

"We’re just trying to progress slowly, making sure that we don’t have any setbacks. So, mostly offensive, non-contact work." 

Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game this season. 

Caitlin Clark three

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever shoots the ball during the game against the New York Liberty during a 2025 Commissioner's Cup game on June 14, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Lynx will host the Fever with the hopes of taking home the title again after winning the trophy last season. Minnesota currently leads the WNBA with a 14-2 record. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.