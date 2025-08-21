Bullet fired into Andy Reid's office in 2024 months after team won Super Bowl: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was in his office when a bullet broke through the glass of his office at the team’s practice facility in May 2024, according to a report.

Reid was not struck by the bullet and there were no injuries reported from the incident, The Kansas City Star reported on Wednesday. He was reportedly alone in his office when the bullet went into his office and landed in the wall between the bathroom and his door.

The Kansas City Police Department told the newspaper that no arrests were made in the case and "there is no indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organization." Sources told the outlet that two other bullets struck the facility in the same instance.

The Chiefs didn’t comment on the incident. Police said the case was being investigated as "an aggravated assault," according to The Kansas City Star.

The incident occurred mere months after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Kansas City came back to beat San Francisco in that game.

Reid, 67, is considered to be one of the most successful head coaches in NFL history, having only been with two franchises his entire career – the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

He’s won three Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs and has a 143-53 record with them. Overall, he’s 273-146-1. He has 301 wins, including the playoffs.