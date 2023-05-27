Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Milwaukee Bucks
Published

Bucks hire Mike Budenholzer's replacement following first-round exit: reports

Adrian Griffin has been an assistant with the Raptors since 2018

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hiring Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin to become their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

Griffin began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the Bucks alongside Scott Skiles. He then worked with the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and Raptors.

The former NBA player had been with the Raptors since the 2018 season and won a championship in 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adrian Griffin

Coach Adrian Griffin of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons on February 12, 2023, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.  (Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer after they were a first-round exit despite earning to No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with their 58-24 record. They fell to the Miami Heat, who are one win away over the second-seeded Boston Celtics from making the NBA Finals.

Budenholzer was the head coach when Milwaukee won the NBA title in 2021.

Mike Budenholzer reacts

Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum on March 22, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

CELTICS STARS SEND WARNING TO HEAT DESPITE FACING ELIMINATION IN GAME 4: 'DON'T LET US WIN ONE TONIGHT'

Budenholzer revealed to The Athletic he had lost one of his three brothers prior to Game 4 of the series. He died from injuries in a car accident. 

He didn’t discuss his brother’s death during the series, but Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who was an assistant under Budenholzer for four seasons in Milwaukee, told reporters last week what Budenholzer was going through. 

Adrian Griffin smiling

Assistant Coach Adrian Griffin talks with AJ Griffin, #14 of the Atlanta Hawks, before the game on January 14, 2023, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.  (Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Griffin played 10 seasons in the NBA with the Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Bulls and Seattle SuperSonics.