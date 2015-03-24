Buc sign LT Anthony Collins to 5-year, $30 million deal; release long-time starter Donald Penn

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed free agent left tackle Anthony Collins to a five-year, $30 million contract and released Donald Penn, who started in that spot for the past 108 games.

Collins is the sixth player to join the Bucs through free agency as new coach Lovie Smith overhauls a team that finished 4-12 in 2013, missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Quarterback Josh McCown also was introduced at a news conference Wednesday. He agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal on Tuesday.

Collins is a seventh-year pro who spent the past six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has made 25 career starts and has played both left and right tackle.

Penn, a Pro Bowl selection in 2007, was scheduled to earn $7 million next season. His streak of consecutive starts began in 2007.