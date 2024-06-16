Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Open Golf

Bryson DeChambeau wins 124th US Open, defeats Rory McIlroy by 1 stroke in thrilling finish

Rory McIlroy bogeyed three of his final four holes, comes in second by one stroke

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Bryson DeChambeau, who lost the PGA Championship by just one stroke, made up for it with victory at Pinehurst No. 2 in the 124th U.S. Open by one stroke over Rory McIlroy.

DeChambeau is now a two-time U.S. Open winner, having hoisted the trophy in 2020 when there were just a few fans at Winged Foot Golf Club due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

This time around, though, fans went into a frenzy when DeChambeau buried his par putt to win the tournament. A fan favorite all week long, DeChambeau let out a wail as the trying test this course gave him, and every golfer, this week ended with a win. 

This is a developing story. More to come.

