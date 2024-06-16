Bryson DeChambeau wins 124th US Open, defeats Rory McIlroy by 1 stroke in thrilling finish

Bryson DeChambeau, who lost the PGA Championship by just one stroke, made up for it with victory at Pinehurst No. 2 in the 124th U.S. Open by one stroke over Rory McIlroy.

DeChambeau is now a two-time U.S. Open winner, having hoisted the trophy in 2020 when there were just a few fans at Winged Foot Golf Club due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time around, though, fans went into a frenzy when DeChambeau buried his par putt to win the tournament. A fan favorite all week long, DeChambeau let out a wail as the trying test this course gave him, and every golfer, this week ended with a win.

This is a developing story. More to come.

