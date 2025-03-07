Bruins trade franchise legend Brad Marchand to Panthers: reports

The Boston Bruins have shocked the hockey world, reportedly trading franchise legend Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers before the NHL trade deadline Friday.

Marchand had trade rumors swirling around him considering he's a pending free agent, but it was always expected that, after 16 years, he and the Bruins would reach an agreement on his short-term future.

But the Bruins decided to move him to one of their bitter rivals over the past few seasons. ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported the deal will be done pending a trade call.

"Think everyone is stunned," Kaplan said in her report, adding Marchand is rehabbing an injury in Boston.

It’s unknown what the Bruins received from the Panthers for Marchand.

Marchand, a third-round pick by the Bruins in 2010, helped the organization win the Stanley Cup in his second season.

Since then, Marchand has been a left-wing mainstay with four All-Star bids over his 16 years with the team.

With Patrice Bergeron retired, Marchand had been wearing the "C" on his sweater as team captain.

Marchand has an upper-body injury after leaving during the first period of the Bruins’ matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins March 1. He was awkwardly hit by defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph and never returned to the bench.

Where Marchand slots into the Panthers' lines will be interesting to see considering how stacked they are. But Marchand's playoff pedigree and ability to pass and shoot with precision at 36 years old makes him a huge addition to Florida's chances of repeating as Stanley Cup champions.

This season, Marchand has 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points in 61 games.

In his Bruins career, Marchand has 422 goals and 554 assists for 976 points in 1,090 games over 16 years.

