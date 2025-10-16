Bruce Pearl finds job as analyst despite ESPN host's 'hope' he was 'pushed out' of Auburn for being 'divisive'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It did not take Bruce Pearl long to find his next gig.

The longtime men's basketball coach stepped down from his role at Auburn University last month, handing the reins to his son while becoming an ambassador for the program.

CBS announced Thursday that Pearl will join the network as a college basketball analyst.

The move comes roughly a month after ESPN host Michael Wilbon said he "hope[d] there was pressure to just get [Pearl] out" of Auburn because "he had become a divisive person." Pearl has been outspoken in politics, particularly about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In an appearance with Will Cain earlier this month, Pearl responded to Wilbon, whom he said he "loves," adding that a "dear friend" of Wilbon reached out and said Wilbon’s sentiments were "probably political" and "not antisemitic."

"I was a regular on ‘Pardon the Interruption.’ And I love Tony [Kornheiser] and Mike and have had great relationships with them. … If there's anything I'm not, that is divisive. I've tried to bring people together my entire life. Maybe it's an example of why we can't agree to disagree about saying things politically," Pearl said.

"I was not forced out. I love Auburn. I love the opportunity now to be able to do some things for faith and family and our country, to be an advocate for Israel, an advocate for education. I'm looking forward to being able to do those things while my son is winning basketball games."

Pearl will be part of CBS Sports’ and TNT Sports’ joint coverage of the NCAA tournament, calling some games and providing studio coverage.

Pearl was one of the most successful men’s basketball coaches at the university. He was 246-125 as the Tigers’ head coach and led the team to two Final Four appearances.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.