Browns star Myles Garrett cited for speeding 100 mph in 60 mph zone near team facility: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was cited for driving 100 mph during the early hours of Saturday following the team’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Garrett, who didn’t suit up in the win over the Panthers on the road Friday night, was reportedly stopped for going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone in Strongsville, Ohio, which is just outside the team’s facility in Berea, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

The Browns had just landed in the Cleveland area after flying back from Charlotte before Garrett was pulled over where he was "presumably on his way home," according to the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garrett was given a $250 ticket, which he can pay without going to court.

The Browns are aware of the incident, and they will reportedly address it in Philadelphia ahead of the team’s second preseason game against the Super Bowl-champion Eagles.

BROWNS GM CALLS OUT SHEDEUR SANDERS OVER SPEEDING TICKETS: 'NOT SMART'

Garrett has been cited for speeding in the past, with this being the eighth time in the Cleveland area since he was selected first overall in 2017.

Also, Garrett flipped his Porsche in 2022 while speeding before trying to avoid an animal.

Speeding has been a common theme off the field for the Browns early in this preseason, as rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was also caught twice in less than two weeks in June.

Sanders, who had a great first taste of the NFL in the Browns’ 30-10 win over the Panthers, was cited for allegedly driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone, while a woman identified as Jasmine Hammond was driving in another vehicle nearby, per footage from the most recent incident on June 17.

Bodycam footage from the police officer who pulled Sanders over showed him saying that he would cut the girl a break, but he would be issuing a ticket to him.

Sanders also failed to appear for a June 13 arraignment for the first speeding ticket he received on June 6.

"I made some wrong choices personally, and I can own up to them," Sanders said about the tickets during a David Njoku charity event in June, via Pro Football Talk. "I made some, you know, not great choices. … I learned."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Garrett heads into the 2025 season with a new, four-year contract extension worth more than $40 million per season with more than $123 million in guaranteed money.

He is in the conversation for the best defensive player in football every year, as he posted 14 sacks and 47 total tackles in 2024.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.