Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Browns star Myles Garrett cited for speeding 100 mph in 60 mph zone near team facility: report

Defensive end Myles Garrett, who received $250 ticket, has been cited 8 times for speeding since joining Browns

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Shedeur Sanders is ‘lighthearted’, Will he earn the starting job for the Browns? | The Herd Video

Shedeur Sanders is ‘lighthearted’, Will he earn the starting job for the Browns? | The Herd

Myles Garrett called Shedeur Sanders "lighthearted" ahead of his first preseason start for the Cleveland Browns. Colin Cowherd discusses Sanders’ mindset and if he’s ready to start.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was cited for driving 100 mph during the early hours of Saturday following the team’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. 

Garrett, who didn’t suit up in the win over the Panthers on the road Friday night, was reportedly stopped for going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone in Strongsville, Ohio, which is just outside the team’s facility in Berea, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot

The Browns had just landed in the Cleveland area after flying back from Charlotte before Garrett was pulled over where he was "presumably on his way home," according to the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Myles Garrett tosses football on field

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game at Bank of America Stadium.  (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

Garrett was given a $250 ticket, which he can pay without going to court. 

The Browns are aware of the incident, and they will reportedly address it in Philadelphia ahead of the team’s second preseason game against the Super Bowl-champion Eagles

BROWNS GM CALLS OUT SHEDEUR SANDERS OVER SPEEDING TICKETS: 'NOT SMART'

Garrett has been cited for speeding in the past, with this being the eighth time in the Cleveland area since he was selected first overall in 2017. 

Also, Garrett flipped his Porsche in 2022 while speeding before trying to avoid an animal.  

Speeding has been a common theme off the field for the Browns early in this preseason, as rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was also caught twice in less than two weeks in June. 

Myles Garrett warms up

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.  (Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images)

Sanders, who had a great first taste of the NFL in the Browns’ 30-10 win over the Panthers, was cited for allegedly driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone, while a woman identified as Jasmine Hammond was driving in another vehicle nearby, per footage from the most recent incident on June 17. 

Bodycam footage from the police officer who pulled Sanders over showed him saying that he would cut the girl a break, but he would be issuing a ticket to him. 

Sanders also failed to appear for a June 13 arraignment for the first speeding ticket he received on June 6. 

"I made some wrong choices personally, and I can own up to them," Sanders said about the tickets during a David Njoku charity event in June, via Pro Football Talk. "I made some, you know, not great choices. … I learned."

Myles Garrett looks to pass

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) passes the ball before the game at Bank of America Stadium. (Bob Donnan/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Garrett heads into the 2025 season with a new, four-year contract extension worth more than $40 million per season with more than $123 million in guaranteed money. 

He is in the conversation for the best defensive player in football every year, as he posted 14 sacks and 47 total tackles in 2024.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.