Cleveland Browns

Browns' Shedeur Sanders set to play in final preseason game in return from injury, coach says

Sanders missed the Browns last preseason game with an oblique injury

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders will return to action in the team’s final preseason game.

Sanders missed the Browns’ second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an oblique injury, but head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that he will play against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

"He’s feeling better and better. So, barring any setback, if he comes in not feeling good tomorrow, which I don’t anticipate he would, he would play on Saturday," Stefanski said in a press conference on Thursday. 

Shedeur Sanders throws pass

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws his first touchdown pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.  (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Joe Flacco will start and is expected to play 25 to 30 snaps, while fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will take the second quarter and Sanders the third.

Sanders started the team’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers and impressed, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

In that game, Gabriel was sidelined with a hamstring injury and did not play. He made his professional debut against the Eagles last week and had mixed results, completing 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards but throwing a pick-six and losing a fumble on a botched handoff.

Shedeur Sanders looks on

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders watches during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.  (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Saturday’s matchup with the Rams will be the first preseason game in which both rookie quarterbacks see action. It may also be their last chance for extended playing time for a while, as Flacco was named the team’s starting quarterback earlier this week.

On the Browns’ depth chart, Kenny Pickett is listed as Flacco’s backup, Gabriel is third string and Sanders is fourth.

Shedeur Sanders in action

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Pickett has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since late July. The former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick has not played this preseason and will not play Saturday.

The Browns’ final preseason game against the Rams kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

