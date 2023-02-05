Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, looks just like dad in the pocket at 2023 Pro Bowl

When discussing the next generation of Mannings in the NFL, Cooper’s son, Arch, a Class of 2023 quarterback who has committed to the University of Texas, is usually the top subject.

But don’t forget Peyton’s son, 11-year-old Marshall, who could be in the same conversation down the line.

Prior to the final flag football game in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, where his father is coaching against uncle Eli, Marshall was seen throwing a seed to Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson during warm-ups.

Marshall may still be a kid, but that spiral is looking just like his Hall of Fame dad’s.

The ball went about 30 yards downfield, which Jefferson caught with one hand.

But that wasn’t all. He was also seen throwing a touchdown to Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, and his constant moving feet in the pocket resembles Peyton as well.

Marshall still has a few years before it’s time for him to possibly step into Arch’s shoes and become the talk of high school football. And Arch certainly sets the bar high, as he’s ranked the No. 1 quarterback by 247 Sports in the Class of 2023.

But the gene pool is certainly strong with evidence being Marshall’s mechanics and delivery in Las Vegas.

Peyton reached the Hall of Fame after being selected to 14 Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams, while winning two Super Bowls, five MVPs and throwing for 71,940 yards with 539 touchdowns.