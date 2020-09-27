Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Browns' Myles Garrett shows off immense strength in win vs. Washington

During the first half of their game against Washington, Garrett made a nice move on Washington offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr., and he managed to grab onto quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ shirt, and he hung onto him with both hands and brought him to the ground

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Howie Long on NFL return amid coronavirus: 'America was really anxious'Video

Howie Long on NFL return amid coronavirus: 'America was really anxious'

Fox NFL Sunday Analyst Howie Long discusses the return of football as the season nears its second week.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the best in the league at his position, and against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, his strength was on full display.

During the first half of the game against Washington, Garrett made a nice move on Washington offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr., and managed to grab quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ shirt. He hung on to him with both hands and brought him to the ground.

STEELERS' BEN ROETHLISBERGER BREAKS RECORD FOR MOST GAMES PLAYED WITH FRANCHISE

BROWNS, WASHINGTON COACHES MAKE NFL HISTORY IN WEEK 3

Garrett and the Browns came away with a 34-20 victory over Washington. For the first time since 2014, Cleveland improved its record to over .500, and the Browns are 2-1 for the first time since 2011.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Garrett led the charge with four total tackles, two sacks, and two quarterback hits. He had a strip-sack and fumble recovery midway through the fourth quarter, sealing the victory for the Browns. Cleveland also intercepted Haskins three times in the game.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova

Trending in Sports